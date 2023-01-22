...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
In Wisconsin and much of the United States, chlorides from salt are infiltrating lakes, streams and groundwater.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wisconsin Salt Wise invite the public to learn more about the impacts of road salt on drinking water and freshwater ecosystems during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week Jan. 23-27.
Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week will include a series of YouTube livestreamsfeaturing speakers and topics focused on the true cost of salt and how to be a freshwater advocate. Speakers include Sujay Kaushal (University of Maryland), Charlie Paradis (University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee), Allison Couture (University of Wisconsin–Madison), Shannon Haydin (Wisconsin DNR) and Allison Madison (Wisconsin Salt Wise). Register in advance or watch afterward on the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube Channel.
