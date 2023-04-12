MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released a compilation of all public comments received on the proposed Wolf Management Plan on April 7. These comments were received during the public comment period from Nov. 10, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, and are available on the DNR’s Wolf Management Plan webpage.

In total, the DNR received around 3,500 comments. Commenters used multiple channels to submit their comments, including an online public comment tool, email and mail. The comments have been compiled and grouped by submission type and the order they were received.

