...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lake effect snow belts along the South
Shore could see locally higher snow totals of 6 to 10 inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released an updated Wolf Management Plan for public review. The review and comment period runs until Jan. 10, 2023.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a draft of the updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment. This management plan lays out a holistic approach to ensuring the state’s wolf population remains healthy and secure while balancing the public’s diverse interests.
The DNR is holding a 60-day public review and comment period, during which the public can offer feedback on the draft plan. The 60-day period ends on Jan. 10, 2023. The draft plan and instructions for giving feedback can be found on the DNR’s Wolf Management Plan webpage.
