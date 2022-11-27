MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a draft of the updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment. This management plan lays out a holistic approach to ensuring the state’s wolf population remains healthy and secure while balancing the public’s diverse interests.

The DNR is holding a 60-day public review and comment period, during which the public can offer feedback on the draft plan. The 60-day period ends on Jan. 10, 2023. The draft plan and instructions for giving feedback can be found on the DNR’s Wolf Management Plan webpage.

