Hunt Hill

SARONA — It is hard to believe that Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary’s Program Committee is already planning 2024’s programs.

The sanctuary would love to hear people’s thoughts on programs for next year and are offering a Hunt Hill 2024 Program Ideas Survey at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSe1KOwJFww9oWnc1pVyjs_qzal_fb4unHKM9_w-bYF-qsrmFg/viewform. Suggestions will be used to guide the committee in choosing programs for 2024.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments