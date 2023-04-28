Snakes

SARONA - Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting a Beasts & Beer program at Perlick Distillery in Sarona on Wednesday, May 3.

Check-in is at 5:30 p.m., with an opportunity to socialize with other nature enthusiasts before the nature presentation begins at 6 p.m. This month's topic is Snake, Rattle & Roll with Snake Discovery.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments