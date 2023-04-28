...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Minnesota and Wisconsin, including
the following counties, in northeast Minnesota, Cook and Lake. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A band of moderate rain will continue to fall over northwest
Wisconsin into Friday night. An additional 0.3 to 0.6 inches
of rain is expected tonight into early Saturday morning over
this area. Lighter rain, but falling over a still deep
snowpack in the Minnesota Arrowhead, could lead to elevated
flows in waterways in the Arrowhead and North Shore as well
through this weekend. Rain switches over to a wintry mix of
rain and snow in these areas by Saturday and lasts into
Sunday, but could still lead to some runoff into waterways
within the Watch area.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
SARONA - Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting a Beasts & Beer program at Perlick Distillery in Sarona on Wednesday, May 3.
Check-in is at 5:30 p.m., with an opportunity to socialize with other nature enthusiasts before the nature presentation begins at 6 p.m. This month's topic is Snake, Rattle & Roll with Snake Discovery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.