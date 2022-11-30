Deer hunt

Preliminary numbers for the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt show a statewide increase in the number of deer registered, though the number of hunters decreased. More complete numbers will be released in coming weeks.

 File

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season.

The regular gun deer season continued through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28–Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments