...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Preliminary numbers for the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt show a statewide increase in the number of deer registered, though the number of hunters decreased. More complete numbers will be released in coming weeks.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season.
The regular gun deer season continued through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28–Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
