Lake Winnebago can experience pressure ridges and ice heaves, which can move or grow with changes in temperature and wind.

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges the public to practice ice safety on all of Wisconsin’s waterbodies and remember that no ice is safe ice as they venture outdoors this winter.

Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin water body is thin, weak and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. None of the early-season breakthrough rescues were fatal incidents.

