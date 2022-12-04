...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 8 PM CST this
evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Lake Winnebago can experience pressure ridges and ice heaves, which can move or grow with changes in temperature and wind.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges the public to practice ice safety on all of Wisconsin’s waterbodies and remember that no ice is safe ice as they venture outdoors this winter.
Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin water body is thin, weak and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. None of the early-season breakthrough rescues were fatal incidents.
