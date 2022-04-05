Plogging

This year is the second-annual virtual 5K where people jog and pick up litter for a cause.

SARONA – Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary’s second-annual Plogging for Hunt Hill: A Virtual 5K will take place during the week of Earth Day, April 18-24.

Plogging is the activity of picking up litter while jogging. The word “plogga” comes from a combination of two Swedish words: plocka upp – which means “to pick up” – and jogga – which means “to jog.”

