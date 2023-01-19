Fishing

Share the fun and excitement of winter fishing during Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22.

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required.

Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

