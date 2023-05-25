Musky

The 2023 northern zone muskellunge (musky) season runs May 27-Dec. 31.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers the 2023 northern zone muskellunge (musky) season begins May 27 and runs through Dec. 31.

During the open season, anglers can catch musky on open waters within the northern muskellunge management zone. All regulations and license requirements apply.

