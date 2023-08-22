...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Not wearing a helmet or seat belt has been the leading causes of ATV/UTV crashes among youth over the last five years.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate responsibly.
Over the last five years, 70% of fatal crashes involving operators or passengers under the age of 18 occurred on private lands. Lack of helmets, not using seatbelts in UTVs and inexperience are among the top factors in these crashes.
