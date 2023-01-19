...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON — In a perfect world, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) would establish policy for the Department of Natural Resources in a non-partisan manner. To the surprise of no one in Wisconsin’s hyper-charged political atmosphere, that’s not happening.
Adding to the ongoing speculation was a comment by Wisconsin Outdoor News editor Dean Bortz in the paper’s recent edition concerning Sawyer County’s role in this arena.
