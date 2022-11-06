...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY EXPIRED AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay
Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth
MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Looking almost prehistoric, a flock of sandhill cranes fly low over the wetland prairie known as Crex Meadows. Thousands of cranes inhabit Crex during the autumn months.
GRANTSBURG – The morning sun inched over the brush prairie horizon, looking like a blazing, churning ball of fire. It rose slowly, but as it did, inch by inch it lit up the morning landscape of the wildlife area known as Crex Meadows.
Crex Meadows Wildlife Area, located near Grantsburg, is a sprawling wetland habitat filled with waterfowl and wildlife. Think of it as a kind of northwestern Wisconsin cousin to Yellowstone. Rather than snow-capped mountains, you will find endless wetland prairies. Rather than bison and elk, you will encounter waterfowl – honking geese, quacking ducks, gravel-voiced sandhill cranes. There are yipping coyotes, beavers working on their lodges and the songs of thousands and thousands of various songbirds. It is not quiet, but those morning sounds soothe the soul like music.
