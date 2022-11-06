GRANTSBURG – The morning sun inched over the brush prairie horizon, looking like a blazing, churning ball of fire. It rose slowly, but as it did, inch by inch it lit up the morning landscape of the wildlife area known as Crex Meadows.

Crex Meadows Wildlife Area, located near Grantsburg, is a sprawling wetland habitat filled with waterfowl and wildlife. Think of it as a kind of northwestern Wisconsin cousin to Yellowstone. Rather than snow-capped mountains, you will find endless wetland prairies. Rather than bison and elk, you will encounter waterfowl – honking geese, quacking ducks, gravel-voiced sandhill cranes. There are yipping coyotes, beavers working on their lodges and the songs of thousands and thousands of various songbirds. It is not quiet, but those morning sounds soothe the soul like music.

