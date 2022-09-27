Buckthorn

SPOONER – The Washburn County Land Conservation Departments and the Yellow River Protection Conservancy are hosting a free public event to educate on buckthorn identification and control methods.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at W8080 Green Valley Rd. in Spooner.

