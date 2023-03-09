A brilliant red cardinal takes flight following a quick visit to a backyard bird feeder for a few seeds. Many species of birds and wildlife enjoy stopping by the feeder, and provide hours of great viewing.
The backyard bird feeder can be a magical place for wildlife watchers. A handful of corn and birdseed on the ground brought this small rabbit from under a snow-covered bush.
Bill Thornley
A brilliant red cardinal takes flight following a quick visit to a backyard bird feeder for a few seeds. Many species of birds and wildlife enjoy stopping by the feeder, and provide hours of great viewing.
Bill Thornley
Small and mostly quiet, the little downy woodpecker enjoys a meal of suet and seeds during the long winter months.
Bill Thornley
Here comes the flock! Even wild turkeys can be occasional visitors to the backyard bird feeder, especially during a hard winter when snow is deep and natural food is harder to get to.
Bill Thornley
One of the northern neighbors that almost everybody is familiar with, the plump gray squirrel has a regular seat at most feeders.
Bill Thornley
Is there any creature that represents winter in Wisconsin better than the cheerful chickadee? They are probably the most frequent customers at bird feeders in the area.
Bill Thornley
A crimson-capped northern flicker is a noisy but always-welcome backyard feeder visitor. The brightly colored woodpecker is hard to miss.
SPOONER — For many, the center of activity these past few months became the home bird feeder. There was, and continues to be, a beehive of life and activity fueled by bread, suet cakes, handfuls of corn and birdseed.
Chickadees flit about here and there, traveling from bush to bush, greedily munching on life-sustaining seeds and dried berries. Then they seem almost joyful as they discover that a new suet cake has been hung out for them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.