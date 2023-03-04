Explorers

The next Little Explorers program at Hunt Hill is March 11.

SARONA — Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona will be hosting a Little Explorers program on Saturday, March 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is a children’s program mini series happening on the second Saturday of each month from February through April. This month’s topic is animal tracks and signs.

Join Hunt Hill for a morning of stories, crafts, songs and nature activities geared toward 3- to 6-year-olds (though all ages are welcome). Guardians must stay for the duration of the program. Depending on the weather, we will be outside for a portion of this program. Dress appropriately to be inside and outside in the weather.

