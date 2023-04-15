...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Applications for the Learn to Hunt Bear program must be postmarked by May 1.
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and conservation partners are encouraging novice hunters who want to learn about bear hunting in Wisconsin to apply for the Learn to Hunt Bear (LTHB) program.
The Learn to Hunt Bear program provides a unique learning opportunity and outdoor experience for novice hunters who otherwise lack a pathway to hunting bear. The program includes multiple classroom and field sessions, culminating with a bear-hunting excursion. Participants will learn about bear biology, population management, habits and habitat, hunting techniques, regulations and safety.
