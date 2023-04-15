Black bear in the wilderness on a rock

Applications for the Learn to Hunt Bear program must be postmarked by May 1.

 Keith J. R. Binns

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and conservation partners are encouraging novice hunters who want to learn about bear hunting in Wisconsin to apply for the Learn to Hunt Bear (LTHB) program.

The Learn to Hunt Bear program provides a unique learning opportunity and outdoor experience for novice hunters who otherwise lack a pathway to hunting bear. The program includes multiple classroom and field sessions, culminating with a bear-hunting excursion. Participants will learn about bear biology, population management, habits and habitat, hunting techniques, regulations and safety.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments