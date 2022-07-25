Jack Pine

SPOONER– The Jack Pine Savage Days Mountain Bike Race will be a new event taking place this year during the annual Jack Pine Savage Days festival in Spooner.

The Jack Pine Mountain Bike Race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, starting at 10 a.m. There will be Junior, Middle and Full ride options.

