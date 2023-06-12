IRPC

SPOONER — The Indianhead Rifle & Pistol Club (IRPC) will hold a free Women’s Basic Pistol Class at the IRPC Range on Saturday, June 24. This is open to the public.

Class will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Attendees must bring their own firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition.

