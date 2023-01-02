Trout

The early catch-and-release season for inland trout opens on Jan. 7, 2023.

 Wisconsin DNR

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Dec. 27 the early inland streams catch-and-release season for trout will open on Jan. 7, 2023, and run until May 5, 2023.

During this time, anglers are invited to fish for Wisconsin’s inland trout species but are reminded that all trout caught will need to be immediately released. When the general inland hook-and-line season opens on May 6, 2023, anglers may harvest these species while following bag limit regulations and length requirements.

