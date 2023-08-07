BLAINE - On July 29, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Bluetick trailing hound in the Town of Blaine, Burnett County.

On Aug. 3, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Blaine, Burnett County.

  

