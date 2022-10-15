Invasives

Inspecting and cleaning vehicles, equipment, gear and pets before and after recreating can help slow the spread of invasive species.

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the field this hunting season.

Hunters are encouraged to check for unwanted hitchhikers on clothing and equipment. Seeds from invasive plants like garlic mustard, tansy and spotted knapweed can travel far distances in the mud on vehicles, trailers, ATVs, shoes and clothing.

