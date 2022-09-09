...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Minnesota, Pine. In northwest Wisconsin, Burnett, Douglas and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is
occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pine City, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake, Siren,
Wascott, Webster, Solon Springs, Minong, Webb Lake Wisconsin,
Gordon, Dairyland, Danbury, Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area,
Branstad, Randall, Oakland, Riverside, Markville and Birch
Island Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
SPOONER – A Spooner Hunter Education class will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Indianhead Rifle & Pistol Club (IRPC) at 6:30 p.m.
The objective of the course will be to instill in each student the knowledge, skill and attitude to be a safe and responsible hunter. Classes will cover firearm safety in the home and afield, knowledge of firearms and hunting equipment, basic shooting and hunting skills, wildlife identification and management, responsible and ethical hunting and preparation and survival skills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.