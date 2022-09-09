Hunter safety
unknown

SPOONER – A Spooner Hunter Education class will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Indianhead Rifle & Pistol Club (IRPC) at 6:30 p.m.

The objective of the course will be to instill in each student the knowledge, skill and attitude to be a safe and responsible hunter. Classes will cover firearm safety in the home and afield, knowledge of firearms and hunting equipment, basic shooting and hunting skills, wildlife identification and management, responsible and ethical hunting and preparation and survival skills.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments