Pollinators will be the topic of Hunt Hill’s Beasts & Beer program on March 1.

SARONA – Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona has outdoor events coming up.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, Hunt Hill will host Kris Hanson from Out There Nordic teaching the basics of cross-country skiing on ungroomed trails and an adventure on skis on Hunt Hill trails, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

