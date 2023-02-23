...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Pollinators will be the topic of Hunt Hill’s Beasts & Beer program on March 1.
SARONA – Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona has outdoor events coming up.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, Hunt Hill will host Kris Hanson from Out There Nordic teaching the basics of cross-country skiing on ungroomed trails and an adventure on skis on Hunt Hill trails, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
