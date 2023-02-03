Hike

Get outside and enjoy nature on the morning of Feb. 16 at Hunt Hill’s Nordic Snowshoe Hike. Limited poles and snowshoes will be available.

 Contributed

SARONA – Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting a Little Explorers program on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is a children’s program mini series happening on the second Saturday of each month from February to April. This month’s topic is “Let it Snow!”

Join Hunt Hill in Sarona for a morning of stories, crafts, songs and nature activities geared toward 3- to 6-year-olds (but all ages are welcome). Guardians must stay for the duration of the program. Depending on the weather, we will be outside for a portion of this program. Dress appropriately to be inside and outside in the weather.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments