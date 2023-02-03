...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, South Aitkin and Pine Counties. In
Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley,
East Lake and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Get outside and enjoy nature on the morning of Feb. 16 at Hunt Hill’s Nordic Snowshoe Hike. Limited poles and snowshoes will be available.
SARONA – Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting a Little Explorers program on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is a children’s program mini series happening on the second Saturday of each month from February to April. This month’s topic is “Let it Snow!”
Join Hunt Hill in Sarona for a morning of stories, crafts, songs and nature activities geared toward 3- to 6-year-olds (but all ages are welcome). Guardians must stay for the duration of the program. Depending on the weather, we will be outside for a portion of this program. Dress appropriately to be inside and outside in the weather.
