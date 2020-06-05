SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will host its monthly Hike Club program on Tuesday, June 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This month’s topic is fireflies.
Hikers will enjoy a naturalist-led hike where they will search for the bioluminescent beetles and discover more about the cool creatures.
There will be some hills along the 1.5 mile hike.
Safety protocols are in place for all Hunt Hill programs. More information can be found on the website at hunthill.org.
The Hunt Hill Hike Club is free thanks to a sponsorship from Mayo Clinic Health System. It is open to all ages and hiking abilities, but space is limited.
Advance registration is required by June 6. To register: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.
90-Minute Nature
Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will launch a new summer program series, 90-Minute Nature, on June 13.
90-Minute Nature is an outdoor program that features small groups rotating through three themed stations.
Registrants choose their start time (9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.) and their group members, then cycle through three different stations over a 90-minute time span.
The June 13 topic will be on survival. People of all ages will get the opportunity to practice fire-starting with various supplies, build a stick shelter and learn about some easy-to-identify wild edibles and safe water collection. Each participant will leave with their own magnesium fire starter.
Space is limited. Registration is required by June 11. A fee is charged for each group.
To reserve a group timeslot or for more information: 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org. Groups are limited to eight individuals.
Upcoming 90-Minute Nature programs include: June 27 – Bouncing Bogs and Other Habitats; July 11 – Frogs, Turtles and Water Bugs; August 8 – Wildlife Detectives; and August 15 – Beaver, Bear and Canines.
