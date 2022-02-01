SARONA– Hunt Hill will hold Birds & Beer on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Getaway Bar N Grill in Sarona. Registration will be at 5:30 p.m., with the “Birds of Kenya” program at 6 p.m. Registration is required by Feb. 2.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Hunt Hill will host a Soup Lunch for 60 people at noon. A “Solar Energy” program will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, Hunt Hill will host two Luminary Hikes. The trail will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. A small fee will be charged.

More information: 715.635.6543.

