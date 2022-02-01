SARONA– Hunt Hill will hold Birds & Beer on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Getaway Bar N Grill in Sarona. Registration will be at 5:30 p.m., with the “Birds of Kenya” program at 6 p.m. Registration is required by Feb. 2.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Hunt Hill will host a Soup Lunch for 60 people at noon. A “Solar Energy” program will be held at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, Hunt Hill will host two Luminary Hikes. The trail will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. A small fee will be charged.
More information: 715.635.6543.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.