THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
238 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
AITKIN CROW WING PINE
IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CASS ITASCA
IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
CARLTON LAKE ST. LOUIS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER
WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, BRAINERD,
CASS LAKE, CASTLE DANGER, CLOQUET, DULUTH, EAST GULL LAKE,
ESTERDY, GRAND RAPIDS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY,
LAKE SHORE, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, PINE RIVER, SCHLEY, SHELL LAKE,
SILVER BAY, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, WALKER, AND WASHBURN.
THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND,
BROOKSTON DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE
RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, THE BAD
RIVER RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE
MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE,, BIG SANDY LAKE,, EAST LAKE AND,
HINCKLEY AREAS AND THE BOIS FORTE BAND, DEER CREEK,, LAKE
VERMILION AND, NETT LAKE AREAS.
SARONA - Support the Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary at the eighth-annual Hit for the Hill Golf Scramble fundraiser Friday, June 3, at Butternut Hills Golf Course in Sarona.
Spots are available for teams of four, and for those interested in attending the dinner only. Golfers who do not have a foursome can still register and will be put onto a team. The cost includes 18 holes with a riding cart and dinner. A silent auction will feature a variety of items, many donated by local retailers.
