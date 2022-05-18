Golf

SARONA - Support the Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary at the eighth-annual Hit for the Hill Golf Scramble fundraiser Friday, June 3, at Butternut Hills Golf Course in Sarona.

Spots are available for teams of four, and for those interested in attending the dinner only. Golfers who do not have a foursome can still register and will be put onto a team. The cost includes 18 holes with a riding cart and dinner. A silent auction will feature a variety of items, many donated by local retailers.

