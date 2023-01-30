AIS

Anglers can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species while out during early inland trout fishing season.

 Wisconsin DNR

MADISON  – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers out for the early inland trout season to help protect streams from aquatic invasive species. Some fishing streams may contain invasive species, and if care is not taken, those species can accidentally be transferred to another.

New Zealand mudsnails have one of the highest potentials of spreading from one water to another. Only 4 to 6 millimeters in length, they can easily get stuck in the mud and picked up on boots, waders and gear. Felt-soled boots are particularly susceptible to these snails, as they can lodge into and under the felt. The snails can lie in the mud along the shore, so they can be spread without ever stepping foot into the water.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments