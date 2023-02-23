SHELL LAKE – A Winter Grazing Conference will be held in Shell Lake Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center. The Northwest Wisconsin Graziers Network, University of Wisconsin-River Falls Forage Project and UW-Madison Extension would like to invite people to attend this year’s conference.

The Community Center is less than a block east of Highway 63 in the center of town. Registration and the trade show will start at 8:30 a.m. The meal will be catered by Celebrations at the Gables, a local rural business. This conference will continue the strong tradition of an informative and friendly networking environment to learn about grazing planning, bale grazing, finishing lambs on pasture, grazing ecology, predator control with sheep and a wolf management update. The conference should be of interest to new farmers, part-time or full-time operators, low-income startups, graziers or non-graziers. Several agency and commercial exhibitors will be available to network with throughout the day.

