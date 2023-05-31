SPOONER — In the recent Foot Pursuit 5K, fifth grader Natalie Eichten was officially the first female finisher.

This was pointed out by her proud cross-country coach, Beth Emerson, the first-place adult. It was a nice family run, as Dr. Jeff Eichten, his son Joe and Natalie finished consecutively.

