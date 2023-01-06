Trout

The DNR has announced that fishermen can fish inland trout streams starting Jan. 7, but trout caught will be catch and release only. Catch and release will run to May 7.

SPOONER – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the early inland streams catch-and-release season for trout will open on Saturday, Jan. 7, and run until Friday, May 5.

During this time, anglers are invited to fish for Wisconsin’s four inland trout species but are reminded that all trout caught will need to be immediately released.

