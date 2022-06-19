...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Baby plants in their seedling trays under grow lights.
On a loom, before the weaving process can begin, there is the meticulous and often arduous process of warping. Warp creates the vertical structure of the textile and is essential to creating a fluid and enjoyable weaving experience. Even the best weaver cannot make a sloppy warping job work well, so it more than pays off to take your time when warping, even if it’s far from your favorite part of the process.
On the farm, “warping” has become our keyword for the elements of a process that are the prep, setup or necessary effort before what you really want can happen. This style of “warping” could be cleaning up the barn, setting up the jug pens and making order out of all the supplies before the onset of lambing. Skipping this preparatory work is a recipe for chaos once the rigors of lambing ensues and you can’t find what you need, or the new family unit doesn’t have a clean place to go. Warping, in this situation, is absolutely essential for success.
