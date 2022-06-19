Plants

Baby plants in their seedling trays under grow lights.

 Laura Berlage

On a loom, before the weaving process can begin, there is the meticulous and often arduous process of warping. Warp creates the vertical structure of the textile and is essential to creating a fluid and enjoyable weaving experience. Even the best weaver cannot make a sloppy warping job work well, so it more than pays off to take your time when warping, even if it’s far from your favorite part of the process.

On the farm, “warping” has become our keyword for the elements of a process that are the prep, setup or necessary effort before what you really want can happen. This style of “warping” could be cleaning up the barn, setting up the jug pens and making order out of all the supplies before the onset of lambing. Skipping this preparatory work is a recipe for chaos once the rigors of lambing ensues and you can’t find what you need, or the new family unit doesn’t have a clean place to go. Warping, in this situation, is absolutely essential for success.

