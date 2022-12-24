...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing
Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour
or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Coming up to “North Star” (the name my grandparents always called the old homestead) for Christmas was a tradition long before I was born. Grandma and Grandpa would often arrive first, thawing out the place, as no one lived up here full-time yet. Depending on when Mom wasn’t on call with her medical practice, we would head up north either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and magically Santa always knew if we were at home or at the farm.
Even the year we lived in Arizona, we came up north for Christmas. I was ready for some winter, as Christmas lights on the cactus wasn’t really cutting it for this Wisconsin child. In the desert, one of the things we missed the most was the change of seasons in the type of climate drama we’d been accustomed to.
