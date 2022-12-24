Snow

Fresh fallen snow covers Farmstead Creamery.

 Steve Barnes

Coming up to “North Star” (the name my grandparents always called the old homestead) for Christmas was a tradition long before I was born. Grandma and Grandpa would often arrive first, thawing out the place, as no one lived up here full-time yet. Depending on when Mom wasn’t on call with her medical practice, we would head up north either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and magically Santa always knew if we were at home or at the farm.

Even the year we lived in Arizona, we came up north for Christmas. I was ready for some winter, as Christmas lights on the cactus wasn’t really cutting it for this Wisconsin child. In the desert, one of the things we missed the most was the change of seasons in the type of climate drama we’d been accustomed to.

