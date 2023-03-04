...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The track of this system is still uncertain
which will affect snow amounts, so please stay tuned to the
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Looking out the window this morning, rainy sleet patters against the eastern windows. Just a few degrees colder and this would be heavy, wet snow. A few degrees colder than that and it would be the dry, flaky snow of last week, which blew about in the wind and piled up by our front door in a drift as high as my shoulder.
The journey from deep winter into spring is always a rocky one, especially as we enter into March. February grows moody as the sun climbs higher, but the land is still battling its way out of the frigid grip of January. One morning, it’s 30 degrees below zero, then a few days later it climbs to be 42 degrees (above zero). If that were to happen in the summertime, it would be like going from 50 degrees to 120 degrees or more! Only winter can make those kinds of sweeps and still keep snow on the ground.
