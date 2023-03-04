Dog

Herding dog Finlee atop a snow pile.

 Kara Berlage

Looking out the window this morning, rainy sleet patters against the eastern windows. Just a few degrees colder and this would be heavy, wet snow. A few degrees colder than that and it would be the dry, flaky snow of last week, which blew about in the wind and piled up by our front door in a drift as high as my shoulder.

The journey from deep winter into spring is always a rocky one, especially as we enter into March. February grows moody as the sun climbs higher, but the land is still battling its way out of the frigid grip of January. One morning, it’s 30 degrees below zero, then a few days later it climbs to be 42 degrees (above zero). If that were to happen in the summertime, it would be like going from 50 degrees to 120 degrees or more! Only winter can make those kinds of sweeps and still keep snow on the ground.

Laura Berlage is a co-owner of North Star Homestead Farms, LLC and Farmstead Creamery. 715-462-3453 www.northstarhomestead.com

