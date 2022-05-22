High tunnel

Happy little plants in the high tunnel.

 Laura Berlage

Evening is drawing close, and soon the full moon will be climbing the eastern horizon for its much-anticipated eclipse. I’m in the high tunnel at the north end of our main garden, swaying the watering wand back and forth over happy radishes, spinach and arugula. The sandhill cranes and Canada geese call from the field, while a chorus of spring peepers and their other froggy companions sing from the creek in the opposite direction.

I settle into a calm feeling of connection and presence, surrounded by tended life. We’ve just wrapped up lambing season with 42 little adorable ones in the barn, the baby chicks are thriving and getting bigger every day, and the pigs are quite pleased with themselves as they munch on the mounds of weeds we’ve gleaned for them as we prepare the garden soil.

