...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves up to 3 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 1 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to
2 AM CDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon
through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will become hazardous to small
craft once again by late Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves up to 3 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 1 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to
2 AM CDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon
through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will become hazardous to small
craft once again by late Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
It feels like an age ago that it was spring shearing time. Like now, the mornings were chilly but the sun was bright. The sheep were poofy fluff balls, ready to take off their winter coats in preparation for summer.
For days, I’d worked through the mountains of raw, sticky wool, sorting and pulling out debris, packing it tightly into drum liners before Mom and Steve hauled the load down to Ewetopia Woolen Mill in LaFarge. It took more than one trip in our cargo van to deliver all the wool, and sometimes we were having to body slam in the last couple of bags to make them fit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.