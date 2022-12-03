...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 4 to 7 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Cozy rocking chair with sheepskin pelt by wood stove.
Early morning winter light in soft hues of slate gray and hints of blue illuminates the stoic darkness of the pines and highlights the contrasting whiteness of the delicate birches out my window. Large, lacy snowflakes flit past, tumbling in clusters to the frozen ground. They are in no particular hurry, settling on branches and fence posts and rooftops alike. There is no wind, and all is absolutely quiet and still.
I could be bolting into the day, furiously brushing teeth, snarfing food and pelting out the door to the long list of obligations, but instead I take this moment to watch the trees and the swirling dance of the snow, reminding me that nature offers peace and grace, even in these turgid times. Our society sadly rewards that dogged, work- and commitment-packed lifestyle that creates a frenzied, harried, over-stressed and under-slept lifestyle, worn as a badge of honor. To keep going, we find ourselves relying on caffeine, sugar and adrenaline. But this is neither a healthy nor a sustainable situation, and the rhythms of wintertime on the homestead can offer a meaningful alternative.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.