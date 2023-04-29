Lamb

Triplets! First lambs of the year.

 Kara Berlage

The preparations have been underway in the barn for weeks, cleaning and building jug pens, double checking and replenishing all the supplies and mounting the heat lamps. Spring lambing season was on its way!

We are grateful that we lamb later in the spring than most farms, with the first due date for the little ones being April 19. March acted like a lion all month, and even still there is snow on the ground with flurries in the air. Earth Day morning looked more like Christmas than late April, with a fresh dusting of snow coating every branch and twig. Shall we bake a batch of cookies?

Laura Berlage is a co-owner of North Star Homestead Farms, LLC and Farmstead Creamery. 715-462-3453 www.northstarhomestead.com 

