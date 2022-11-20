...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Brussels sprouts Four wheelbarrow loads of Brussels sprouts.
In the Northwoods, when autumn lingers into mid-November, you know that winter will arrive not in a gentle slide but like an iron curtain. One day, autumn will be finished and winter will take center stage. Might as well make some hot chocolate and let it snow!
On the farm, preparations for that iron curtain of the arrival of winter are a long list of tasks. Cleaning out bedding so barns and coops can be fresh for winter, moving animals from mobile summer housing to sturdier and warmer winter housing (some of which must be built before it can be used), harvesting the last of the kole crops and mulching overwintering ones, pulling out temporary Electronet fencing before it’s crushed by ice and snow, storing away firewood and on and on.
