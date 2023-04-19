Creek

Our rushing creek on a furiously snowy morning

Spring has been of late arrival this year, with temps registered at negative 4 degrees just a couple of nights before it appeared that a switch was thrown and everything changed. Then, a few days later, it all changed again!

In the north, springtime is moody and fickle, running hot and then cold. Warm sunshine, biting frosty wind and fluctuations in the extreme. This week was a remarkable moment of such extremes on the farm.

