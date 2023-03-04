Ducks

The public is encouraged to share their input on Wisconsin’s migratory game bird seasons.

 Timothy Hansel Nature Photography

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Feb.23 a series of public meetings to present information on the proposed 2023-25 migratory game bird seasons. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback in the manner they prefer.

The 2023-25 season proposal details will be finalized and available for public review following the Migratory Game Bird Committee meeting on Feb. 28.

