...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The track of this system is still uncertain
which will affect snow amounts, so please stay tuned to the
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The public is encouraged to share their input on Wisconsin’s migratory game bird seasons.
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Feb.23 a series of public meetings to present information on the proposed 2023-25 migratory game bird seasons. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback in the manner they prefer.
The 2023-25 season proposal details will be finalized and available for public review following the Migratory Game Bird Committee meeting on Feb. 28.
