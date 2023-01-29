...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South
Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In
Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the
Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, East Lake, Hinckley and, Lena
Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
DNR seeking data on water quality of lakes, streams, rivers
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking data on the water quality of lakes, streams and rivers in the state. Every two years, the DNR asks Wisconsinites and interested groups submit their biological, chemical and physical surface water data.
Along with department-collected data, submitted data will be used to assess the quality of the state’s water resources and pinpoint problem areas. In accordance with the Clean Water Act, the DNR uses these assessments to prepare a statewide Integrated Water Quality Report, which includes an updated list of impaired waters.
