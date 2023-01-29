MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking data on the water quality of lakes, streams and rivers in the state. Every two years, the DNR asks Wisconsinites and interested groups submit their biological, chemical and physical surface water data.

Along with department-collected data, submitted data will be used to assess the quality of the state’s water resources and pinpoint problem areas. In accordance with the Clean Water Act, the DNR uses these assessments to prepare a statewide Integrated Water Quality Report, which includes an updated list of impaired waters.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments