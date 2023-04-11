Drawing

Entries can be submitted for the 2024 State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest through April 30.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private and parochial schools, or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on outdoor recreation, animals or plants in Wisconsin.

