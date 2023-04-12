Deer

The public is encouraged to join the discussion about local deer management by submitting public comments and attending their County Deer Advisory Council meetings.

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments for the 2023 deer season, including harvest quotas and other key parts of deer management, as part of the annual County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) process. The public comment period is open now through April 16.

Annually, each county's CDAC meets to provide input and recommendations to the DNR on deer management within their area, based on deer herd metrics, county deer population objectives and the public feedback they receive. Information on each county’s harvest and population metrics can be found on the Wisconsin Deer Metrics System.

