Bear

Cubs cannot yet regulate their own temperature, so researchers keep them warm while staff fits a GPS collar on the mother bear.

 Office of Applied Science/Wisconsin DNR

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin in order to help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second year of data collection in March and is looking for more dens statewide to include in the study. The study will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each bear management zone, and these estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models used to manage bears in the state. Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction, since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments