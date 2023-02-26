...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
Ice accumulation on trees and power lines may lead to power
outages..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Cubs cannot yet regulate their own temperature, so researchers keep them warm while staff fits a GPS collar on the mother bear.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin in order to help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction.
The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second year of data collection in March and is looking for more dens statewide to include in the study. The study will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each bear management zone, and these estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models used to manage bears in the state. Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction, since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.
