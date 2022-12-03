...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft. For the Gale
Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Dr. Jennifer Price Tack carefully holds a black bear cub about to be weighed for the Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey. Masks and gloves are part of the standard health protocol when handling wildlife.
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin in order to help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction.
The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second year of data collection this winter. The study will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each bear management zone, and these estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models used in each zone. Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.
