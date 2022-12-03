Bears

Dr. Jennifer Price Tack carefully holds a black bear cub about to be weighed for the Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey. Masks and gloves are part of the standard health protocol when handling wildlife.

 Wisconsin DNR/Office of Applied Science

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin in order to help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second year of data collection this winter. The study will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each bear management zone, and these estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models used in each zone. Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

