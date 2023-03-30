Frog

The DNR’s Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey is the longest-running citizen science frog calling survey in North America.

 Wisconsin DNR

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks the public to participate in the annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey to help document frog and toad breeding calls throughout the state this spring and summer.

The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey was formally launched in 1984 amid concerns about declining populations of several species of frogs. Since then, citizen scientists have helped DNR conservation biologists better define the distribution, status and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin.

