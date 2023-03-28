Contest

The DNR encourages students in grades three through five to submit poems to the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting entries from third to fifth graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.

Now in its 12th year, the annual DNR-sponsored contest is designed to raise awareness of the importance of good air quality in honor of Clean Air Month in May.

